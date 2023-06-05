News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.28
EUR
414.12
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12
Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue the talks on establishing relations and a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ani Badalyan, adding that the next round of these discussions is planned to be held in Washington D.C., the capital of the US.

Discussions with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, will start on June 12.

"Other details will be announced later," added the spokesperson of the Armenian MFA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan preparing Nakhichevan for ‘Zangezur corridor’ opening
Via the territory of Armenia…
 Date of first court hearing in case into Armenia security guard murder by Azerbaijan soldier is announced
The case will be heard by the general jurisdiction court of Syunik Province...
 Armenia FM: No mention of enclaves in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
There are other claims about territorial integrity, which we are still negotiating on…
 Armenia FM on CSTO: Better not to make any statement than to make one that legitimizes Azerbaijan talk
By not specifying that the sovereign territory of Armenia was violated during the September aggression, it turns out that…
 FM: We have concerns that there is deliberate attempt to tear off new territories from Armenia
In the last three years, starting from May 21, 2021, the Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded the territory of Armenia several times…
 Azerbaijan FM announces another meeting with Armenia in Washington in near future
“But open questions still remain,” Bayramov said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos