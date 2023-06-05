Armenia MFA: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs will meet in Washington on June 12

Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue the talks on establishing relations and a peace treaty at the level of foreign ministers. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Ani Badalyan, adding that the next round of these discussions is planned to be held in Washington D.C., the capital of the US.

Discussions with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, will start on June 12.

"Other details will be announced later," added the spokesperson of the Armenian MFA.