FM Mirzoyan briefs Austria colleague on latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
FM Mirzoyan briefs Austria colleague on latest developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as the matters of mutually beneficial interaction on multilateral platforms, and exchanged views on issues related to the Armenia-EU partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Regional stability and security issues were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

The Armenian FM briefed his Austrian counterpart on the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Mirzoyan stressed the position of the Armenian side on the key issues in these talks; in particular, border delimitation on the clearly expressed commitment to mutual recognition of territorial integrity, as well as addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The need to address the existing—including humanitarian—issues, the problem of the ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the need for a comprehensive settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh issue was emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
