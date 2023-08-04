Armenia defense minister awards US defense attaché with Military Cooperation medal (PHOTOS)

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan on Friday received Colonel Gregory Pipes, Defense Attaché of the US Embassy, on the occasion of the termination of his aforesaid mission in Armenia.

The Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to Colonel Pipes for cooperation, and wished him success in his further career, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Minister Papikyan awarded Colonel Pipes with the medal For Military Cooperation for his great contribution to the development of Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector.