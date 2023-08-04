News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
August 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.29
EUR
422.72
RUB
4.06
Show news feed
Fitch Upgrades Ardshinbank's rating
Fitch Upgrades Ardshinbank's rating
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ardshinbank CJSC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+' with a stable outlook. At the same time, the bank's Viability Rating (VR) upgraded from "b+" to "bb-", highlighting the bank's strengthened position in Armenia's banking system and its exceptional financial performance.

Fitch noted that Ardshinbank has successfully leveraged on its leading franchise and built up solid capital and liquidity buffers through earning exceptional profits and gaining new clientele. The agency believe some of the bank's credit factors, particularly profitability, capitalisation, and funding and liquidity, are exceptionally strong in the local context.

Ardshinbank’s rating matches the one published for the Republic of Armenia, being the highest possible that an Armenian private entity can qualify for.

Ardshinbank is the only Armenian company with assigned ratings from the big three credit rating agencies (Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch).

The activities of Ardshinbank are regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's economic activity in 2nd quarter of 2023 higher than expected
As a result of the significant weakening of…
 Andranik Grigoryan: Capitalization of new opportunities involves the implementation of digital services
I took on the position of Chief Executive Officer at Converse Bank an interesting period when the financial system was facing new challenges...
 S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Ardshinbank's 'B+/B' rating and has upgraded the outlook to “Positive”
Ardshinbank will continue to improve the risk profile...
 Ardshinbank terminates operations with the Unistream money transfer system
The Bank apologizes for the inconvenience...
 Ardshinbank recognized as the Best Bank in Armenia by Euromoney magazine in 2023
The bank holds a leading position in the market across several major financial indicators...
 Byblos FlexiPOS: New business app for accepting contactless payments
FlexiPOS is a convenient tool that legal entities...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos