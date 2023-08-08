News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.46
EUR
423.29
RUB
4.03
Show news feed
Tesla CFO unexpectedly resigns
Tesla CFO unexpectedly resigns
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Tesla finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down, surprising analysts who considered the company veteran of 13 years as a possible successor to CEO Elon Musk, Reuters reported.

The world's largest electric vehicle automaker did not give a reason for the departure. Vaibhav Taneja, 45, replaced Kirkhorn as of Friday and will also retain his role as head of accounting. Kirkhorn plans to stay on at Tesla until the end of the year to support "a seamless transition," it said.

Kirkhorn was seen as an effective and soft-spoken balance to the more volatile Musk, and he was one of the most visible executives who often spoke on calls with analysts and made presentations on strategy and products.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World’s largest Nissan to go out of production
The Nissan Titan frame pickup truck has been manufactured in the US since 2005…
 Hyundai, Kia recall more than 91,000 cars from US market
They urged the owners of these vehicles to park outside and away from structures pending repairs…
 State Revenue Committee head: Armenia cooperates with partners transparently
Armenian authorities are in daily…
 Hyundai releases first photos of new generation Santa Fe crossover
It will be presented on August 10…
 Audi introduces fun NSU Prinz 4L electric model
Behind its 30 hp two-cylinder gasoline engine is the 240 hp electric motor…
 High-ranking Turkish delegation to visit Qatar
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's July…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos