Monday
August 14
Monday
August 14
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan disinformation aims to divert international attention
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani media continue to disseminate fake videos, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army declares.

Accordingly, the Azerbaijani online media on Monday published the second fake video, this time depicting the fortification work allegedly being carried out by the units of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Recently, the considerably increased activeness by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the media closely collaborating with that ministry, the disinformation regularly being disseminated through official and unofficial channels, and the absolutely false accusations addressed to the Artsakh Defense Army on ceasefire violations and targeting civilian aircraft with means of radio electronic warfare, aim to divert international attention from the humanitarian disaster caused in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani actions, to substantiate the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani units stationed in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh, and to create an information base for future provocations, the Artsakh Defense Army noted.
