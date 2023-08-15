News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A number of online media operating under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense and special services of Azerbaijan on Tuesday continued to publish fake videos which allegedly depict the new combat positions of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army and the transfer of weapons and military equipment to the Line of Contact, the Artsakh Defense Army noted in a statement.

The Azerbaijani side, continuously violating its obligations arising from the tripartite document of November 9, 2020, as a result of which Artsakh is in a state of humanitarian disaster, attempts—through the active dissemination of fake information—to put the blame for the deterioration of the situation on the Artsakh side and Russian peacekeepers, seeks to divert international attention from its aggressive actions aimed at carrying out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, and carries out information preparation for subsequent provocations, the Artsakh Defense Army added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood
“Azerbaijan regularly attacks and occupies different parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Edmon Marukyan noted…
 Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news
The ministry issued a statement on the disinformation being disseminated by Azerbaijan…
 Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh
According to the media, a group of Turkish media representatives will visit the ancient Armenian city of Shushi…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan disinformation aims to divert international attention
Azerbaijani media continue to disseminate fake videos…
 Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan is preparing information grounds for another provocation
The Azerbaijani media are spreading false videos and information claiming that…
 Azerbaijan continues policy of appropriating Dadivank Monastery of Karabakh
This Armenian monastic complex has been declared by Baku as "Albanian-Udi"…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos