Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations

A number of online media operating under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense and special services of Azerbaijan on Tuesday continued to publish fake videos which allegedly depict the new combat positions of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army and the transfer of weapons and military equipment to the Line of Contact, the Artsakh Defense Army noted in a statement.
The Azerbaijani side, continuously violating its obligations arising from the tripartite document of November 9, 2020, as a result of which Artsakh is in a state of humanitarian disaster, attempts—through the active dissemination of fake information—to put the blame for the deterioration of the situation on the Artsakh side and Russian peacekeepers, seeks to divert international attention from its aggressive actions aimed at carrying out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, and carries out information preparation for subsequent provocations, the Artsakh Defense Army added.