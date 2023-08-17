Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry statement is completely false, disinformation

The statement by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Armenian side tried to carry out fortification work that was thwarted by the Azerbaijani army, is false and disinformation, the press service of the Artsakh MoD noted in a statement.
"As we had reported, at around 11:30am, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a combine [harvester] carrying out agricultural work in the fields of Sarushen [village of Artsakh]. Therefore, the Azerbaijan MoD statement that allegedly at 11:55am the Armenian side tried—with fire support—to carry out fortification work which was allegedly disrupted as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is completely false and disinformation," the Artsakh MoD press service noted.