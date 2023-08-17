News
Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry statement is completely false, disinformation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The statement by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Armenian side tried to carry out fortification work that was thwarted by the Azerbaijani army, is false and disinformation, the press service of the Artsakh MoD noted in a statement.

"As we had reported, at around 11:30am, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a combine [harvester] carrying out agricultural work in the fields of Sarushen [village of Artsakh]. Therefore, the Azerbaijan MoD statement that allegedly at 11:55am the Armenian side tried—with fire support—to carry out fortification work which was allegedly disrupted as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is completely false and disinformation," the Artsakh MoD press service noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
MoD: Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field
The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh…
 Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire
There are no casualties on the Armenian side…
 Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Fortunately, its operator managed to escape the shooting…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations
The Azerbaijani side, continuously violating its obligations arising from the tripartite document of November 9, 2020…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood
“Azerbaijan regularly attacks and occupies different parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Edmon Marukyan noted…
 Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news
The ministry issued a statement on the disinformation being disseminated by Azerbaijan…
