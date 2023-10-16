News
Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, calls relatives one day before ‘trial’
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Vagif Khachatryan, who has been kept in a prison in Azerbaijani capital Baku for about three months now, had called his relatives one day before his “trial.” His daughter, Tsovinar Khachatryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"After the trial, we have no news from my father. One day before the trial, we had a telephone conversation with him through the International Committee of the Red Cross [(ICRC)]. He was uneasy, he asked us where we are now, he said that there should be a trial; that's all," said Tsovinar Khachatryan.

She added that they continue petitioning to various organizations.

"So far, we have not received a call or news from any body. We continue petitioning to various organizations. All bodies are dealing with his matter, but there is no result yet," said Tsovinar Khachatryan.

On October 13, a judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan took place in Baku. A total of 59 people are considered "victims" in this fabricated case.

Khachatryan was a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, and this is why the Azerbaijani authorities accuse him of serious crimes.

Vagif Khachatryan was abducted by the Azerbaijanis while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia on July 29—and being accompanied by the ICRC.
Հայերեն and Русский
