Red Cross finds more than 100 people in Karabakh, transfers them to Armenia
Red Cross finds more than 100 people in Karabakh, transfers them to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Since September 29, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has found more than 100 people in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and transferred them to Armenia. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, told Armenian News-NEWS-am about this.

"On the basis of petitions by various families, the organization has found and transferred people to Armenia. We have had such cases as a result of humanitarian work. And in case of wish to transfer the mentioned persons, we have transferred them to Armenia," Amatuni said.

According to her, they are people with special health or mobility issues.

Zara Amatuni added that the ICRC continues to work in Artsakh and, if necessary, address matters related to people's needs.
