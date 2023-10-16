News
Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh
Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Azerbaijani media report.

They discussed the current situation in the region, as well as the prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Using the opportunity, Bayramov accused Armenia of slander, provocations, and threats, apparently confusing Yerevan with Baku.

Also, he denied the fact of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which has become accepted worldwide a long time ago, continuing to talk about the "reintegration program" for Karabakh Armenians.
