Armen Ghazaryan briefs Dunja Mijatovic on assistance programs for persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia
Armen Ghazaryan briefs Dunja Mijatovic on assistance programs for persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia, Armen Ghazaryan, on Monday received a visiting delegation led by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.

The members of the delegation were interested in the entire course of forced deportation from Nagorno-Karabakh, the amount, and the general indicators of respective special groups—children, elderly, vulnerable groups, pregnant women, etc.

Ghazaryan presented the process of registration of these forcibly displaced persons, mechanisms of interagency cooperation, and social support programs in Armenia.

Also, he answered the questions of the aforesaid delegation members, who also were interested in the chances of integration of the displaced population.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
