Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Hosting you here proves that we are faithful to Armenia and you are faithful to the European family. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during a joint news conference Tuesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg, France.

The European neighborhood, now more than ever, is unstable and insecure, Armenia is the best partner within the framework of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, and we express unconditional support for Armenia's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders, Metsola said.

She added that they adopted a resolution two weeks ago, where they condemned the Azerbaijani military attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, and now the attention should be focused on the resumption of honest and fair negotiations, they call to respect the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, the active participation of the international community, and international guarantees for Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh for some time can help peace and reconciliation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
