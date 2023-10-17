News
Tuesday
October 17
News
European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The European Union (EU) remains committed to all efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan—and based on the mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity of the two countries. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during a joint news conference Tuesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Strasbourg, France

Europe will continue to support Armenia in overcoming the current situation, she added.

Also, Metsola noted that they offer their support regarding the flow of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as their reintegration in Armenia.

Many EU countries also provide technical equipment, food, and medicine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

She emphasized that they call for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all existing issues—and with the aim of signing a peace treaty, they are fully committed to supporting these negotiations, and they are fully committed to supporting the dialogue between all parties, and under the auspices of the President of the European Council and with the assistance of the EU Special Representative to ensure lasting peace for all people in the region.

In addition, Metsola lauded Armenia's following the pro-democratic path, and added that they support democratic reforms in Armenia, and the latter’s closer cooperation with the EU.
