News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges
Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Today's event is important for the EU-Armenia relations and testifies to the high dynamics of these relations. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his joint press briefing in Strasbourg, France with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

"It is important to emphasize that our relations are based on a common value system, and democracy is a strategic choice for us, not an opportunity dictated by circumstances. We [Armenia] want to deepen our relations with the EU, and we don't want to oppose it in any way with the vision of deepening, development of our regional relations; there are not few points of support in this regard.

"The government of Armenia is committed to the full implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. I am confident that the EU and Armenia have not exhausted the opportunities to supplement the cooperation with a qualitative new dimension, expand it, and bring it to a new level," he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that a security component has been added to Armenia-EU relations—and in the form of the EU civilian mission in Armenia, which monitors the country’s border with Azerbaijan.

"As a result of the Granada summit of the European Political Community and today's discussions and the announcement of your speech, it is obvious that there is a consensus among EU institutes on deepening relations with Armenia.

"Armenia is also interested in promoting and accelerating the international legal system. On October 3, the parliament of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute, which is a fundamental document of the International Criminal Court. In this sense, also significant is the decision made by the parliament of Armenia on September 12 to ratify Protocol No. 13 on the abolition of the death penalty in all cases attached to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

"We expect the weighty support of the EU in overcoming a number of challenges. In that series, it is about overcoming the humanitarian problems in Armenia caused by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, where we need urgent support," said Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU calls for mutual recognition of territorial integrity between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Michel refrained from commenting on Aliyev's decision not to attend the summit in Granada but expressed his intention to discuss it with him personally...
 EU, member countries stand ready to provide additional humanitarian assistance to Karabakh Armenians
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, issued a statement…
 Peter Stano: We call on Azerbaijan to provide international access to Nagorno-Karabakh
The lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission stated…
 The Guardian: Nagorno-Karabakh crisis forces western rethink on Azerbaijan
Through a mixture of skilled diplomacy and lobbying, the resource-rich country has for years promoted itself in the UK and EU as a reliable security partner and vital transport hub...
 Thomas de Waal: It's time for the EU to conduct tougher negotiations with Azerbaijan
The consequences are cataclysmic. The eventual casualties will run into the hundreds. Fearful for their ...
 EU ambassador to Alen Simonyan: Situation is extremely difficult for Armenia, Armenian people
The National Assembly speaker received the new Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos