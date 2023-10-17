Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges

Today's event is important for the EU-Armenia relations and testifies to the high dynamics of these relations. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his joint press briefing in Strasbourg, France with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

"It is important to emphasize that our relations are based on a common value system, and democracy is a strategic choice for us, not an opportunity dictated by circumstances. We [Armenia] want to deepen our relations with the EU, and we don't want to oppose it in any way with the vision of deepening, development of our regional relations; there are not few points of support in this regard.

"The government of Armenia is committed to the full implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. I am confident that the EU and Armenia have not exhausted the opportunities to supplement the cooperation with a qualitative new dimension, expand it, and bring it to a new level," he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that a security component has been added to Armenia-EU relations—and in the form of the EU civilian mission in Armenia, which monitors the country’s border with Azerbaijan.

"As a result of the Granada summit of the European Political Community and today's discussions and the announcement of your speech, it is obvious that there is a consensus among EU institutes on deepening relations with Armenia.

"Armenia is also interested in promoting and accelerating the international legal system. On October 3, the parliament of Armenia ratified the Rome Statute, which is a fundamental document of the International Criminal Court. In this sense, also significant is the decision made by the parliament of Armenia on September 12 to ratify Protocol No. 13 on the abolition of the death penalty in all cases attached to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

"We expect the weighty support of the EU in overcoming a number of challenges. In that series, it is about overcoming the humanitarian problems in Armenia caused by the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, where we need urgent support," said Pashinyan.