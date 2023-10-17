Nikol Pashinyan, Marija Pejcinovic Buric discuss situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, in Strasbourg, France, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They discussed the humanitarian situation due to the forced deportation of more than 100 thousand Armenians as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the next steps of assistance to be taken by the international community in resolving the respective issues.
The interlocutors reflected also on the developments taking place in Armenia’s region, the matters related to the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and its continuity was emphasized.
Also, PM Pashinyan laid flowers at the Armenian cross-stone in front of the headquarters of the Council of Europe.