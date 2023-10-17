News
Wednesday
October 18
Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members
Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working lunch with a group of members of the European Parliament.

They discussed the humanitarian situation due to forced deportation of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing, the future measures of assistance by the international community, the developments taking place in the region, and the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Views were exchanged also on Armenia-European Union cooperation and further development.
