Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a working lunch with a group of members of the European Parliament.
They discussed the humanitarian situation due to forced deportation of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing, the future measures of assistance by the international community, the developments taking place in the region, and the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.
Views were exchanged also on Armenia-European Union cooperation and further development.