News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh
No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the contingent stated in its latest information bulletin.

"Continued cooperation with Baku is maintained, aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring safety for the civilian population, and maintaining humanitarian law.

"No violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"In general, from September 19, 2023, 8 observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed along the former contact line of the Askeran, Mardakert, Martuni, and Shusha [(Shushi)] regions.

"In order to ensure traffic safety, 13 checkpoints—including eight, jointly with the Azerbaijani side—have been established along the roads.

"With the participation of Russian peacekeepers, the work on the restoration of electricity and [natural] gas supply to the inhabited regions of Nagorno-Karabakh continues," adds the aforesaid information bulletin.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament
It is offensive to hear such statements from Armenia, the Azerbaijan MFA noted in a statement…
 Karabakh ex-official: Strategic mistake of Armenia, international community led to genocide in Artsakh
“(…) and new threats from [Azerbaijani] dictator [President Ilham] Aliyev,” Artak Beglaryan added…
 Roberta Metsola: Europe will continue to assist Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh
We support Armenia's democratic reforms and the strengthening of our cooperation…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Marija Pejcinovic Buric discuss situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement
In Strasbourg, the Armenian PM met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe…
 Armenia premier made ‘strong statement’ at European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand says
The chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus…
 Armenia premier meets with group of European Parliament members
They discussed the humanitarian situation due to forced deportation of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos