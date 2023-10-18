News
Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only
Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only
Byblos Bank Armenia is introducing a new special business offer to provide financing to SMEs in a short period of time, based on a minimum package of required documents.

To obtain a loan of up to AMD 50,000,000 (or equivalent in c/v), clients only need to declare income and expenses, and the Bank will make the decision based on that information.

Once the application is submitted, the decision will be made in a matter of days.

Additionally, businesses will enjoy special terms of service, including a free business card and Online Banking service for 15 months.

The special offer is valid until 29 December 2023.

Customers can find more detailed information about the offer here.
