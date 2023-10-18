Special offer brings up to 50 million business loan based on income declaration only

Byblos Bank Armenia is introducing a new special business offer to provide financing to SMEs in a short period of time, based on a minimum package of required documents.

To obtain a loan of up to AMD 50,000,000 (or equivalent in c/v), clients only need to declare income and expenses, and the Bank will make the decision based on that information.

Once the application is submitted, the decision will be made in a matter of days.

Additionally, businesses will enjoy special terms of service, including a free business card and Online Banking service for 15 months.

The special offer is valid until 29 December 2023.

Customers can find more detailed information about the offer here.