Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected
Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We have come to express solidarity with the Armenian people. Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), said this at the press briefing held Wednesday after her meeting with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

The OIF Secretary General emphasized that she has always stated the need for strict implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

"We have always stressed its importance. We have always stood for a balanced and fair decision from the point of view of international law," Mushikiwabo said.

She noted the "upheavals in the world" and the escalation of many conflicts.

"OIF lauds how Armenia accepted the [Armenian] refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. As a young man told us in the conversation, ‘I am in my country, but I am a refugee,’" said the OIF Secretary General.

Mushikiwabo particularly emphasized the need to protect the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is of great value, and said the OIF and UNESCO should address this matter.

Also, the Secretary General of OIF expressed solidarity with the families of all captives, detainees, and missing persons.

"All my human feelings are with them," concluded Louise Mushikiwabo.
