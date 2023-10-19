Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’

The State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan is attempting to present the radio electronic warfare complexes found in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as "aircraft obstruction means" and justify its accusations with them.

Such accusations were made many times before, to which the authorities of Artsakh had responded appropriately.

The Azerbaijan SSS issued a new charge against the "Armenian illegal armed organizations" on the basis of the discovered Polyus-21M and Repellent-1 radio electronic warfare complexes, the Azerbaijani media reported.

These two complexes are used for the detection and shooting of drones, which Azerbaijan has actively used against Artsakh.