Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia

The dead bodies of dozens of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh found and brought to Armenia after the Azerbaijani military aggression on September 19-20 have traces of torture and physical injuries. Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia, told this to reporters Thursday.

She added that this applies also to the corpses of women and children. But Manasyan did not give specific numbers, as the monitoring is still in progress.

"Unlike the previous cases, when we had access to information, now there are very few publications, the number of such cases may be much more than currently known. Everything should be done to reveal all the cases," said the ombudsperson.

She especially emphasized Azerbaijan’s violation of the rights of ethnic Armenians, as evidenced by the traces of torture on the bodies of the dead.

The obtained data is reflected in the preliminary report which was presented at the Hague court, and also was transmitted verbally during conversations with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations. The report has a closed part, it contains personal data, Armenia’s ombudsperson added.