Lithuania premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will respect each other's territorial integrity
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We discussed the situation in the world and the region with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and I reaffirmed Lithuania's support for Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced this at a joint press briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Yerevan.

She noted that Armenia is experiencing difficult times these days, extended condolences to the families of those who died in the Karabakh wars, and expressed sympathy for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh who left their homes.

Simonyte reminded that the Lithuanian government provided financial support.

The Lithuanian PM expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will follow their obligations, showing mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Simonyte believes that sustainable peace can be achieved through dialogue, the path to peace is not easy, but it is the only way to achieve stability and prosperity in the entire region.

She lauded Armenia's commitment to the peace process, and expressed support for the mediation efforts by the EU and the United States.

An independent, sovereign, safe, prosperous, democratic Armenia, as well as stability and peace in the South Caucasus are their shared goals, the Prime Minister of Lithuania noted, and added that her country plans to work together in that regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
