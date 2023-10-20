News
Converse Bank is presented with “Euro STP Excellence Award 2022”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

We are proud to announce that Converse Bank has once again been awarded with "Euro STP Excellence Award" for quality excellence by one of leading European banks, Commerzbank AG.

"This prestigious award was presented to Converse Bank for operational excellence in processing of international transfers. We thank our partner for high appraisal of our performance in the sphere." said Nelli Kocharyan, Head of the International Relations Division at Converse Bank.

Important to note that Converse Bank's achievements towards high quality of international transfers’ standards were appraised highly by partners also in previous years: the Bank was repeatedly awarded for Euro STP Excellence in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
