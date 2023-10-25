Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijani translator intentionally mistranslated Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan’s words

All ongoing proceedings in Azerbaijan, including the trial of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan are from a genre of farce and a mockery of the European Convention on Human Rights, and a violation of all universally accepted international norms in the context of all obligations undertaken by Azerbaijan. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X, former Twitter.
“Today, 70-year-old Vagif Khachatryan again denied his participation in the events of Meshal and apologized in Armenian, literally saying that he was not there: ‘I wasn't there, I apologize to everyone, I wasn't there’ said Khachatryan.
“However, the translator conveyed that Khachatryan is apologizing to the Azerbaijani people for all the incidents committed by Armenians misinterpreting Vagif's words.
“It is obvious that no fair trial can be conducted under the Azerbaijani regime, therefore they have to immediately release all prisoners from Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh,” Marukyan added.