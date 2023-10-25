Armenia health minister on Karabakh fuel depot explosion: There are already more than 40 identified, buried persons

Identifications are in active process after the explosion of the fuel depot in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]; the relatives are going through corresponding tests so that we can organize the process quickly. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told this to reporters Wednesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"At this moment, there are already more than 40 identified and buried persons. At this moment, we have 150 patients—in medical facilities—affected by and injured in the explosion. You know that we have 19 people who are receiving treatment abroad. I must say that there are certain positive dynamics in the course of their treatment, which is extremely gratifying," Avanesyan added.