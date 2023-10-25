News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia health minister on Karabakh fuel depot explosion: There are already more than 40 identified, buried persons
Armenia health minister on Karabakh fuel depot explosion: There are already more than 40 identified, buried persons
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents


Identifications are in active process after the explosion of the fuel depot in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]; the relatives are going through corresponding tests so that we can organize the process quickly. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told this to reporters Wednesday in the National Assembly of Armenia.

"At this moment, there are already more than 40 identified and buried persons. At this moment, we have 150 patients—in medical facilities—affected by and injured in the explosion. You know that we have 19 people who are receiving treatment abroad. I must say that there are certain positive dynamics in the course of their treatment, which is extremely gratifying," Avanesyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored
“I spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind,” the internationally known journalist noted…
 Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh
The Hungarian FM was asked, at the press conference in Yerevan, how to stop Azerbaijani vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh which has fallen under the control of Baku…
 Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Melanie Joly met with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia…
 Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety
Statement issued on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights’ visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan…
 Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status, they must become Armenia citizens get pension
Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan presented the respective draft government decision…
 Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘trial’ continues in Azerbaijan
It is noteworthy that this resident and citizen of Karabakh is presented by Azerbaijan as a citizen of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos