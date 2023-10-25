News
Canada FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Canada FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit, on Wednesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute informs Armenian News-NEWS.am. Joly was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and first resident Canadian Ambassador to Armenia Andrew Turner.

The foreign ministers of the two countries laid wreaths at the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests placed flowers at the Eternal Flame and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent victims of this tragedy.

Also, the guests toured the Memory Alley, where Canadian FM Joly watered the silver fir planted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
