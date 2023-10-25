Armenia premier on Brussels meeting cancellation: We will try to get clarifications from EU partners

There are working details which we will try to get clarifications from EU partners in the coming days and determine the future courses of action. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly of Armenia, and referring to the cancellation of the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Brussels.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, announced that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October.
"Such a meeting is planned. But now the statement, and the fact is that it will not take place in October, and I assume that the reason is that the president of Azerbaijan has not confirmed his participation in that meeting.
“There are also working details that we will try to get clarifications from our EU partners in the coming days and determine the future courses of action, including a number of questions you mentioned, Of course we have some answers also to some questions, but, also, I would not like to rush to make an assessment about all of them.
“In the statement of the President of the European Council on July 15, 2023, which was related to the tripartite meeting in which the President of the European Council, the President of Azerbaijan and I participated, the three important principles are recorded in it on the basis of which we agreed that the peace process should take place and peace is signed. The first of these [principles] is the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the second: the implementation of border delimitation, the third: the opening of regional communications should take place on the basis of the sovereignty, jurisdiction of the countries, on the principle of reciprocity and equality," said Pashinyan.
And majority faction MP Anush Kloyan’s question as what prospect of peace talks he sees, Pashinyan said: "We need to go forward on the basis of those three principles and already localize those three principles; that is, let’s localize it on the ground. We [Armenia] are committed to the peace agenda and process. I hope that the process will continue and reach its logical end."