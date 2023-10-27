News
Kia updates K5 sedan
Kia updates K5 sedan
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Kia has announced in South Korea the acceptance of orders for its new sedan, the K5, which was introduced four years ago.

The updated sedan, formerly known as the Optima, has new headlights and taillights. Optics are in the same style as those of recently shown electric crossovers. The K5 has a modified shape of the wheels. There are larger air vents on the front. The new exhaust pipes can be seen from behind. The updated sedan has new design wheels, too, and their diameter is 16 to 19 inches.

In the cabin there is a curved display and an improved block of buttons, which serves to control the media system and climate control.

The updated K5 sedan is offered in the South Korean market with four powertrains: a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine with 160 hp, a 1.6 turbo engine (180 hp), as well as a 2.0-liter propane-powered engine and a hybrid version.

Prices of the updated Kia K5 in South Korea start from 27.84 million wones.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
