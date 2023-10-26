Zakharova: Chargé d'Affaires of Armenia was summoned to Russia MFA

The Chargé d'Affaires of Armenia was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the ministry, announced this at Thursday’s press briefing.
"On October 25, the Chargé d'Affaires of Armenia in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. His attention was drawn to the most odious publications directed at the Russian leadership, Russian diplomats, and the peacekeepers who risk and sacrifice their lives for the sake of the security of the Armenian people," Zakharova said.
According to her, the aforesaid Armenian diplomat was pointed out "the unacceptability of the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the information space of the republic [of Armenia], including Public Television, government-controlled media, and Telegram channels."