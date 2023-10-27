News
Saturday
October 28
Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Melanie Joly published photos from her meeting with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly published photos from her meeting with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

 “It was important for me to listen and learn from ethnic Armenian women who fled Nagorno-Karabakh. I was moved by their strength and courage. Canada will continue to stand with the ethnic Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh and their right to safe return,” Joly added on X, former Twitter.

1-Melanie_Joly_in_AM_1lurer_am.jpg (70 KB)

2-Melanie_Joly_in_AM_1lurer_am.jpg (85 KB)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
