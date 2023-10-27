Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Melanie Joly published photos from her meeting with a group of women who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia
“It was important for me to listen and learn from ethnic Armenian women who fled Nagorno-Karabakh. I was moved by their strength and courage. Canada will continue to stand with the ethnic Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh and their right to safe return,” Joly added on X, former Twitter.