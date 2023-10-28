Armenia says yes to UN resolution on Gaza truce

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey

14 individuals were tortured, and 64 died on the move from Nagorno Karabakh. Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Council of Europe to prepare package of measures in response to refugee influx in Armenia

Mher Grigoryan and EU Ambassador exchanged ideas on regional developments

Minister of Defence had a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of PRC

“Yeremyan Projects” has launched the regional first livestock complex in Tashir community

Rights of Karabakh’s imprisoned former leadership are protected, Azerbaijan ombudsperson claims

Finance ministry: Armenia economic growth target will be maintained at 7% level in 2024

Elnur Mammadov: Most points in peace treaty have been agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Armenia

Statement: Alma-Ata Declaration has no mention of former union republics of ex-USSR

Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia

Armenia defense sector capital spending planned in amount of around $1.4 billion in 2024

Lawyer: Maestro Sergey Smbatyan is acquitted

Premier: Armenia defense spending planned to be increased by 125% in 2024 compared to 2018

Armenia, Ukraine officials underscore Pashinyan-Zelenskyy first meeting

ReA–15: 300 animation films, 30 guests from 40 countries, around 500 audience; Armenia international festival summed up

Russia’s Makhachkala airport resumes operations

Armenia's Pashinyan: There is serious progress in North-South motorway construction

Around 12kg narcotics attempted to be smuggled into Armenia from Iran

Armenia finance minister: Considerable part of €2.6 billion to be provided by EU is loan

Armenia official: We will not increase pensions, minimum wages in 2024

Armenia finance minister: National debt of more than $10 billion is safe

Pashinyan: Armenia government expects 7% economic growth in 2023

COAF secures €10M grant to transform education in Armenia's Syunik Province

RFE/RL: US supports EU monitoring mission in Armenia, embassy says

Hurricane Otis kills at least 48 people in Mexico

$135M to be allocated for needs of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh, Armenia PM says

Armenia nationals can now open bank accounts in Russia in simplified manner

Armenia MFA former spox shares video of Russian peacekeepers’ withdrawal from Karabakh

202-million-year-old dragonfly fossil discovered in UK

Armenia premier: I hope arrangements for opening border with Turkey will be implemented in near future

Pashinyan: Current world order’s collapse is serious threat to Armenia

Armenia labor, social affairs minister is in Iran, memorandum to be signed on highly qualified workforce exchange

Armenia PM: 3 main principles of signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon

Armenia defense minister attends Beijing Xiangshan Forum opening ceremony in China (PHOTOS)

Biden, Netanyahu discuss ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Arab, Muslim users of social media unhappy with ongoing supply of oil from Azerbaijan to Israel

Attempts are being made to destabilize situation in Russia’s Dagestan from outside, leader Melikov says

20 people injured, 2 in critical condition after mass riots at Russia’s Makhachkala airport

Kamala Harris: US has no plans of sending combat troops to Israel, Gaza

Russia researchers develop water evaluation system using smartphones

Russia’s Makhachkala airport closed until November 6

France releases city electric cars that can be driven without driver's license

Thugs attack bus carrying women, children in Russia’s Makhachkala

Anti-Israel protest in Russia’s Dagestan, crowd storms into Makhachkala airport

Slovenia donates €120,000, through Red Cross, to forcibly displaced people from Karabakh

Overall 3342 children died in Gaza since start of war

Israel bombs areas near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza

Palestinian Red Crescent: Israel demands evacuation of Gaza hospital

UN peacekeeper wounded in Lebanese shelling

‘Israel Armenians’ newspaper: Situation in Israel still difficult

Iran President: Zionists were defeated, forced to retreat

Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza exceeds 8000

Azerbaijani Defense Minister also visits China

Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Gaza kill 13 civilians

Israeli army names main priority

UN Secretary General criticizes Israel again

Building of Jewish cultural center is set on fire in Russia

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

Russian MoD: Crimea was attacked by 36 Ukrainian drones at night

Armenian Defence Minister leaves for China

Forcibly displaced teachers from Artsakh can continue work in Armenia

Death toll of mine accident in Kazakhstan reaches 42

Israeli PM deletes controversial post from social media, apologizes

Israeli opposition leader, National Security Minister criticize PM

At least 331 Israeli soldiers killed since start of war with Hamas

Baku arrests ‘Iranian spies’ who wanted to create ‘Kerime’ state in Azerbaijan

Lemkin Institute calls on UN to prepare proper mission to Artsakh

Moscow, Ankara effectively coordinate efforts to tackle important regional issues

Israeli army boosts contingent in Gaza, enters deeper into enclave

Aide to Aliyev, Iran Ambassador discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

US Eisenhower aircraft carrier enters Mediterranean Sea

Road accident in Armenia leaves 2 dead

Iranian President: Israel has crossed the red lines

Artsakh President: Russian side was in observer’s position

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets assistants to US Secretary of State, France President

Armenia PM sends condolences to Kazakh President over mine accident

Death toll of mine accident in Kazakhstan reaches 33

Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministries confirm the need for normalization between Baku and Yerevan

Hamas ready to release eight hostages at Russia's request

RA Economy Ministry, JP Morgan discuss international market accessibility

Hamas says there is no progress in hostage negotiations

Germany ready to send over 1 thousand military personnel to Middle East

Fatal car accident occurs in Yerevan

Tunis President says Palestinians have right to stand firm against Israel

Armenia Economy Minister, British Chamber of Commerce reps discuss coop

Israel promises to allow trucks carrying aid into Gaza

Erdoğan: Israel should end ‘madness’ and stop attacks on Gaza

If Gaza is destroyed, it will create catastrophe for ‘decades, if not centuries’

Palestinian Red Cross loses contact with all workers in Gaza

IDF expands area of ground operations in Gaza north

Moldovan President explains increasing of defense spending

US, Israeli defense ministers discuss military operations in Gaza

Chinese FM calls ‘Taiwan independence’ biggest challenge for Sino-US relations

US may not have enough funds to help Ukraine, Israel at once

IDF ‘expands’ ground operations in Gaza Strip

US calls its strikes on targets in Syria message for Iran

Iran warns of potential new fronts against US

Armenia says yes to UN resolution on Gaza truce

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Israel-Hamas truce