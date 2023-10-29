UN Secretary General criticizes Israel again

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the situation in Gaza was rapidly deteriorating as he repeated desperate calls for a ceasefire to end the “nightmare” of bloodshed, Al Jazeera reports.
During a visit to Nepal, Guterres said that the situation in Gaza was becoming increasingly dire with each passing hour. He expressed disappointment that, instead of a much-needed humanitarian halt with international backing, Israel had escalated its military actions.
The Secretary-General emphasized the world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.