UN Secretary General criticizes Israel again
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the situation in Gaza was rapidly deteriorating as he repeated desperate calls for a ceasefire to end the “nightmare” of bloodshed, Al Jazeera reports.

During a visit to Nepal, Guterres said that the situation in Gaza was becoming increasingly dire with each passing hour. He expressed disappointment that, instead of a much-needed humanitarian halt with international backing, Israel had escalated its military actions.

The Secretary-General emphasized the world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.
