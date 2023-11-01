Blinken mentions Armenia during US Senate hearing

At Tuesday hearing of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which was dedicated to the request of the Biden administration to allocate an additional $106 billion to national security, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned Armenia as one of the countries receiving American aid, reports the VOA Armenian Service.
"This funding will enable us to tackle grave humanitarian needs created by autocrats and terrorists, as well as by conflict and natural disasters in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Sudan, in Armenia, and other places around the world," Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "Food, water, medicine, other essential humanitarian assistance ... must be able to flow into Gaza civilians must be able to stay out of harm's way, a task that's made even more difficult, as Hamas uses civilians as human shields, and humanitarian pauses must be considered."