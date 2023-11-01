News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Blinken mentions Armenia during US Senate hearing
Blinken mentions Armenia during US Senate hearing
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Tuesday hearing of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which was dedicated to the request of the Biden administration to allocate an additional $106 billion to national security, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned Armenia as one of the countries receiving American aid, reports the VOA Armenian Service.

"This funding will enable us to tackle grave humanitarian needs created by autocrats and terrorists, as well as by conflict and natural disasters in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Sudan, in Armenia, and other places around the world," Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "Food, water, medicine, other essential humanitarian assistance ... must be able to flow into Gaza civilians must be able to stay out of harm's way, a task that's made even more difficult, as Hamas uses civilians as human shields, and humanitarian pauses must be considered."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, US official discuss regional security issues
Ararat Mirzoyan received Joshua Huck, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus…
 Armenia legislature vice-speaker receives US deputy assistant secretary of state for Southern Europe, Caucasus policy
They underscored the necessity of the immediate establishment of stability and peace in Armenia’s region…
 Mher Grigoryan, Erin McKee discuss regional developments, challenges facing Armenia
The Armenian deputy premier received a delegation led by the Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the USAID…
 USAID official: We are ready to assist in addressing the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian deputy PM Tigran Khachatryan received Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at the United States Agency for International Development…
 Karen Israyelyan is appointed Armenia Consul General in Los Angeles
According to an order by the Armenian FM…
 US Congress members address letter to Blinken, Power, calling to immediately prevent Azerbaijan invasion of Armenia 
The lawmakers offered four concrete ways the US can deter Azerbaijani aggression…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos