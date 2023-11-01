News
Wednesday
November 01
News
Head of EU civilian mission in Armenia briefs President on details about their monitoring
Head of EU civilian mission in Armenia briefs President on details about their monitoring
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the newly opened Yeghegnadzor city office of the European Union civil monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA).

EUMA head Markus Ritter thanked the President for the visit.

Armenia highly appreciates the activities of the EU civilian monitoring mission Khachaturyan noted in his remarks in response.

During the meeting, Ritter briefed the President on the details about the EUMA monitoring process and the main respective points.

Also, Vahagn Khachaturyan, accompanied by Markus Ritter and Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, toured the aforementioned office and got familiarized with the main directions of the EUMA activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
