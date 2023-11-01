Armenia ombudsperson sends petitions to relevant agencies regarding Karabakh ex-defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan

I sent all my records regularly to the international players; now, too. Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, told reporters this at the National Assembly Wednesday, and when asked if she had any information about the Armenians who are in captivity in Azerbaijan, including Levon Mnatsakanyan, the former defense minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Manasyan noted that after information about Mnatsakanyan appeared, she immediately contacted the relevant agencies.

"They are organizations with a mandate to protect human rights, and the information they addressed to me in their feedback was classified as advisory, and [therefore] I cannot publicize it at this time. Otherwise, I will violate the principles of my activities and the activities of these organizations," said Armenia's ombudsperson.

Manasyan added, however, that she has sent individual clear petitions and applications to the relevant agencies several times regarding Levon Mnatsakanyan.