Armenia delegate: Russian natural gas being sold to Europe via Azerbaijan pipeline should not prevail over democracy
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The declaration on the "humanitarian situation in Karabakh and neighbouring cities and regions" was discussed and adopted at the 45th Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, held in Strasbourg, France.

This document is pro-Armenian, and it condemns the military operations carried out by Azerbaijan and demands the release of the Nagorno-Karabakh leaders who are detained in Azerbaijan.

This session was attended also by Armenia’s delegate Davit Khazhakyan, who delivered remarks and addressed the false theories voiced by the Azerbaijani delegates. Khazhakyan stated, in particular, that the Russian natural gas being sold to Europe through the Azerbaijani pipeline should not prevail over democracy.

A heated debate took place over the proposals regarding the aforesaid declaration. Nevertheless, it was adopted with 55 votes in favor, 12 against, and 73 abstentions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
