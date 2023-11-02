News
News
Zakharova: Armenia leadership is purposefully destroying allied relations with Russia
Zakharova: Armenia leadership is purposefully destroying allied relations with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


We consider it as a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture by Yerevan. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the participation of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s third international conference on peace resolution.

In addition, Zakharova recalled the visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv by Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Dublin meeting of the speaker of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan, with the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Pashinyan himself met with Stefanchuk in Granada [Spain]. In Yerevan, they should realize that it is about playing exhibition games with those who are aggressively confronting our country; and there is no other definition here. And it is regrettable that the current leadership of the [Armenian] republic is purposefully, persistently destroying our allied relations, which not so long ago it itself called the most important factor of Armenia's stability and prosperity," said an official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
