Armenia FM: No other government in world that accepts more than 100,000 refugees in few days but no upheaval in country

There is no other government in the world that can accept more than 100,000 refugees in three to four days without any upheaval and problems, and this will not cause any ripples—starting from the internal political life, ending with the economy, societal systems of the given country. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday
Mirzoyan recalled that many international partners are positively surprised by Armenia's response and orderliness in this regard, as it did not even need to create tent settlements for these Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.