HSBC Armenia’s Head Office and STATUS services are moving to new address (PHOTOS)

HSBC Bank Armenia CJSC (hereinafter HSBC Armenia/Bank) announces that, effective from 6 November 2023, the Bank’s Head Office will be relocated to a new, comfortable and modern facility at the following address: 42 Paronyan street, Yerevan.
HSBC Armenia’s customers are welcome to visit the new location, which offers an environment that prioritises their comfort and convenience. The Bank will also maintain its services for its customers at the 66 Teryans street, Yerevan address, which will continue operating as “Teryan” branch.
Moreover, to ensure an enhanced customer experience, STATUS customers of HSBC Armenia will be served at the dedicated area of the Bank’s new head office, instead of the previous location at 4/1 Baghramyan Street, Yerevan.
“We are very excited to open the doors to our new Head Office, which has been designed to meet the high standards and expectations of our customers, providing a modern and comfortable environment for all,” comments Irina Seylanyan, CEO of HSBC Armenia.
“It also reflects our commitment to adopting HSBC Group’s latest workplace standards that support our employees' well-being, by providing more flexibility, better work-life balance and offering modern interior solutions to accommodate various work styles and preferences of our people.”