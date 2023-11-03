News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
HSBC Armenia’s Head Office and STATUS services are moving to new address (PHOTOS)
HSBC Armenia’s Head Office and STATUS services are moving to new address (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

HSBC Bank Armenia CJSC (hereinafter HSBC Armenia/Bank) announces that, effective from 6 November 2023, the Bank’s Head Office will be relocated to a new, comfortable and modern facility at the following address: 42 Paronyan street, Yerevan.

HSBC Armenia’s customers are welcome to visit the new location, which offers an environment that prioritises their comfort and convenience. The Bank will also maintain its services for its customers at the 66 Teryans street, Yerevan address, which will continue operating as “Teryan” branch.

Moreover, to ensure an enhanced customer experience, STATUS customers of HSBC Armenia will be served at the dedicated area of the Bank’s new head office, instead of the previous location at 4/1 Baghramyan Street, Yerevan.

“We are very excited to open the doors to our new Head Office, which has been designed to meet the high standards and expectations of our customers, providing a modern and comfortable environment for all,” comments Irina Seylanyan, CEO of HSBC Armenia.

“It also reflects our commitment to adopting HSBC Group’s latest workplace standards that support our employees' well-being, by providing more flexibility, better work-life balance and offering modern interior solutions to accommodate various work styles and preferences of our people.”

New office interior.jpg (100 KB)

New office.jpg (114 KB)

Status.jpg (78 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank has been recognized as the "Best Corporate" and "Best ESG Bank" in Armenia by Euromoney magazine
In 2023, we also started transitioning to solar energy by installing solar panels on the roofs of our branches...
 Central Bank of Armenia reduces refinancing rate by 0.25 points, sets it at 9.5%
At Tuesday’s the board meeting…
 Armenia nationals can now open bank accounts in Russia in simplified manner
The Russian government is simplifying the procedure for doing business in Russia for the citizens of a number of countries, Russian PM Mishustin informed…
 Ardshinbank offers ‘Standard" and "Standard+’ packages for individual entrepreneurs, small and midsized enterprises
The cost of the package is determined by the average daily balance of the account during the quarter and may range from 0 to 30,000 AMD...
 Converse Bank is presented with “Euro STP Excellence Award 2022”
This prestigious award was presented to Converse Bank for operational excellence in processing of international transfers...
 AraratBank: General Partner of SIA Awards Armenia 2023 (PHOTOS)
Three of the four winning teams were announced Jury Award Winners, and the fourth, Refill, was selected through online Community Voting...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos