Tuesday
November 07
New Changan Qiyuan Q05 crossover features announced
New Changan Qiyuan Q05 crossover features announced
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Chinese automaker Changan officially revealed the official images of the upcoming Q05 SUV under its Qiyuan new energy vehicle brand. The Q05 is Qiyuan’s first SUV and is expected to enter the market soon, reported by CarNewsChina.com.

The Qiyuan A05 car belongs to the series of compact crossovers. Its length is 4,539 millimeters, the wheelbase is 2,656 millimeters.

The vehicle is a hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 110 horsepower and one electric motor with a capacity of 190 horsepower.

Accumulator capacity: 9.07 kWh.

The maximum driving range is 60 kilometers in the case of electric traction only, and 1,150 kilometers in the hybrid mode.

Average fuel consumption is 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers.

The car has 17- or 18-inch rims.

In the salon, a large multimedia screen is installed on the front panel. The crossover has a three-spoke steering wheel, and a wireless charging device for smartphones.

Before that, it became known that Audi will expand the possibility of remote activation of additional functions for a one-time fee from 2024.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
