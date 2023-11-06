EU to allocate additional €25M in humanitarian aid to people of Gaza

The European Union (EU) will provide an additional 25 million euros in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the annual conference of European ambassadors.
Thus, the EU will spend a total of 100 million euros for humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza, she added.
According to von der Leyen, Israel has the right to defend itself—but within the framework of international law and international humanitarian law.
In addition, as the head of the European Commission emphasized, history has shown that the blockade of Gaza does not free this territory from terrorists, but destroys the economy and well-being of its population.