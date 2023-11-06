Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon, is released from prison

Levon Kocharyan, the son of the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has been released from prison.
Levon Kocharyan came out from the Nubarashen Penitentiary in Yerevan.
According to the decision of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia, the opposition "Armenia" bloc's vacant seat in the National Assembly (NA) was given to the next candidate, Levon Kocharyan.
A few days ago, Armen Charchyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction inn the NA, submitted a petition to the NA speaker to give up his parliamentary seat. The next three candidates on the proportional representation electoral list of the "Armenia" bloc have submitted petitions for self-revocation to the CEC.
Thus, the aforesaid vacant parliamentary seat of the “Armenia” Faction in the NA was transferred to Levon Kocharyan, the next candidate on the proportional representation electoral list of the "Armenia" bloc.