News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting
Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The 33rd session of the General Assembly of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM)  was held in Rome, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As part of the Armenian delegation, this event was attended by Harutyun Vanyan, Head of the Department of Protection of History and Cultural Monuments of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, as well as by diplomats from the Armenian embassy in Italy.

Harutyun Vanyan delivered a report at the session. He presented the issues of preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural monuments of Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing state policy of Azerbaijan to eliminate the Armenian trace from Nagorno-Karabakh, destroy Armenian historical and cultural monuments or falsify Armenian identity. In particular, the report emphasized that the huge Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh can be saved only with the pressure and tools of international authoritative organizations. In this context, the report noted that the same situation once existed in Nakhichevan, where, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the Armenian historical and cultural heritage.

Clear facts and figures were presented regarding the cases of vandalism and destruction of Armenian monuments already carried out by Azerbaijan, references were made to resolutions and decisions adopted by a number of international authoritative organizations, but which Azerbaijan, not respecting international law and order, does not fulfill.

Also, during the aforesaid session, an agreement was reached within the framework of ICCROM's First Aid and Resilience for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis (FAR) program, taking into account the number of endangered and border monuments in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Paris mayor: Azerbaijan is guilty of destroying Karabakh’s Armenian heritage, arresting its officials
Anne Hidalgo gave details of her discussions with the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo…
 Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights
MP Arman Yeghoyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, said in a statement on Tuesday that…
 Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times
The Armenian MFA spox shared the stories of forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed
And one of the observation points in Shushi city was closed, the Russian MoD added…
 Conference entitled ‘The rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union’ to be held in European Parliament
Internationally renowned speakers have been invited to this event…
 Armenian President receives head of Estonia-Armenia friendship group
The interlocutors also exchanged views on…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos