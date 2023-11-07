Russia court rules attachment on accounts of Utair airline’s Armenian supplier on lawsuit on engines not received

The Arbitration Court of Tyumen Region of Russia has decided to issue an attachment on the accounts of Aquila Technics LLC (Yerevan, Armenia), the contractor of Utair airline, on the lawsuit into the engines which this airline did not receive from the aforesaid contractor, TASS reported.
A statement was received from Utair airline about the seizure of funds which are on the defendant's bank accounts and/or other property and/or real estate, in the amount of 175.9 million Russian rubles and 1.5 million US dollars, until the actual execution of the court decision. Studying the arguments presented in the statement and the case materials, the court considers the request for considering this lawsuit to be subject to approval, the message says.
Accordingly, the Arbitration Court of the Tyumen Region has set April 2, 2024 for the consideration of the lawsuit of the Utair airline about charging 176 million rubles from Aquila Technics LLC for the engines not received. Also, a reserve date for this court session has been set for May 20, 2024.
Utair airline had filed a lawsuit with the Arbitration Court of the Tyumen Region for the return of close to 176 million rubles (approx. $1.9 million) from Aquila Technics LLC for not receiving engines. Utair had stated that Aquila Technics LLC had not supplied engines for this airline's planes at the Tyumen airport, and had not returned the respective money.