News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Armenia ex-ombudsman: Wasn't it obvious that the Azerbaijan court would not acquit or release Vagif Khachatryan? (VIDEO)
Armenia ex-ombudsman: Wasn't it obvious that the Azerbaijan court would not acquit or release Vagif Khachatryan? (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Wasn't it obvious to all of us that the Azerbaijani court would not acquit or release 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan? Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia, noted this on Facebook, and with respect to the Azerbaijani court sentencing abducted Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan to 15 years in prison.

“It was clear, wasn't it, that the so-called judicial process was going to be a show with false evidence and an embodiment of injustice? The Azerbaijani authorities made Vagif Khachatryan another victim of their political games, with the aim of legitimizing their crimes and humiliating the Armenian people.

“Depriving a person of his liberty for 15 years, and keeping him in Baku prison under strict conditions, does not provide guarantees that an elderly citizen of Artsakh with health problems will be able to withstand the atmosphere of Azerbaijani hostility.

“And how many more such innocent citizens (almost everyone) are targeted by Azerbaijan, how long will this impunity prevail? Questions whose solutions, although urgent, but at the moment, unfortunately, there are none.

“One thing is clear: as long as there are armed Azerbaijani servicemen on the roads near the villages and towns of Armenia, our people will continue to be in danger. And the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani side will continue as long as the fascist authorities of that country acts in the absence of responsibility,” Tatoyan added, and posted a video from Vagif Khachatryan’s “trial.”  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsperson on Vagif Khachatryan verdict: International human rights organizations should respond
Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijani forces in the Lachin corridor…
 Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘trial’ in Azerbaijan ends with absurd verdict
A Baku court sentenced him to…
 Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan repeats in Azerbaijan court that he pleads innocent
Khachatryan is abducted by Azerbaijanis...
 Judicial farce in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ coming to an end in Azerbaijan
The prosecution demanded a 15-year prison sentence…
 ‘Trial’ in Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’ adjourns in Azerbaijan
The court session will continue Tuesday…
 Statement: Alma-Ata Declaration has no mention of former union republics of ex-USSR
A group of experts have issued a statement about the distortions of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the consequences of legal arbitrariness…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos