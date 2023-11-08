Patrushev: Ambassador to Russia represents Armenia at meeting of CIS Security Councils’ secretaries

At the annual meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries, Armenia is represented by the country's ambassador to Russia, informed Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, RIA Novosti reported.
This time, the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, did not go to Moscow to attend this meeting.
"The Republic of Armenia is represented at the meeting by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutyunyan," said Patrushev, opening the meeting.