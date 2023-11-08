News
Wednesday
November 08
News
2nd quake recorded in Iran Wednesday, felt in Armenia as well
2nd quake recorded in Iran Wednesday, felt in Armenia as well
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

A second earthquake was registered in Iran Wednesday.

The seismological network of Armenia recorded an earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.7, in Iran, at 11:08am local time, 59 kilometers southeast of Parsabad city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor measured magnitude 6 to 7 at the epicenter, reported the Rescue Service of Armenia.

This seismic activity, which is the aftershock of the earthquake that was recorded in the area earlier today, was felt also in Kajaran, Meghri, Sisian, and Goris cities of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

Earlier, Armenian News- NEWS.am reported that an earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, was recorded Wednesday at the Azerbaijan-Iran border zone, at 9:18am local time.
