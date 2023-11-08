G7 expresses concern over forced displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) have expressed concern over the forced displacement of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians after the military operation of Azerbaijan. This is noted in the joint statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, which was made on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

“We are gravely concerned over the humanitarian consequences of the displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh after the military operation conducted by Azerbaijan. We urge Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and welcome international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for those who have been displaced. We underline our support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity,” the aforementioned statement reads, in part.