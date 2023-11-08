More than 30 countries join G7 initiative to ensure security in Ukraine

More than 30 countries have joined the initiative by the leaders of the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) to provide long-term assistance to Ukraine in terms of security. This is noted in the joint statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries—and which was made on the basis of the results of their two-day meeting in Tokyo.

"We will each advance, in close coordination, our work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements in line with the G7 Leaders’ Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which now has 31 signatories," the aforesaid statement reads, in part.